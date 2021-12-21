COVID-19: Emergency Room Visitors No Longer Allowed At LI Hospital Due To Omicron

A Long Island hospital has been forced to update its Emergency Room visitor policy due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and a recent rise of new infections across the region.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 21, Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside and Long Beach will no longer be permitting visitors to help curtail the spread of the virus, which has been running rampant on Long Island for weeks as the infection rate spikes.

The new policy is effective immediately and will be in place "until further notice," hospital officials announced. The only exception will be for one healthy adult parent or caregiver who will be permitted to accompany a pediatric patient in the emergency department.

Visiting hours for the hospital’s medical/surgical and critical care units will be from noon to 6 p.m. Only one healthy adult visitor will be permitted per patient per day. Visitation for patients in the transitional care unit must be arranged by appointment only between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Any visitor will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within the past 72 hours.

“Please note that out of an abundance of caution due to the rising COVID-19 positivity rates in Nassau County and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, it is necessary to update our visitation policy,” hospital officials announced.

“A vaccinated individual is defined as someone who has had completed the COVID-19 vaccination series at least two weeks ago with either two doses of Moderna, two doses of Pfizer, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson with a Moderna or Pfizer booster.”

