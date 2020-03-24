COVID-19: 849 New Confirmed Long Island Cases; State Total Now 25,665

There have been 849 new confirmed cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Long Island as the state’s total rose to 25,665, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

In Nassau County there were 427 new cases, bringing the total to 2,869 since the outbreak, while there were 422 new cases in Suffolk County, adding up to a total of 1,880.

There have now been 4,749 Long Islanders that tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, March 24, globally, there have been 396,592 cases of coronavirus, which resulted in 17,229 deaths. There have been 46,168 confirmed cases in the United States, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy.

Cuomo said that hospitals will begin some experimental testing and new drug therapies as soon as Tuesday to help battle the virus.

“We’re doing everything we can on every level to slow the spread and flatten the curve,” Cuomo said. We’ve closed the businesses, reduced street density, but we still see the numbers rising. We’ve increased the testing to the highest level in the United States and the highest per capita on the globe.”

The top 10 counties in New York hit the hardest by coronavirus:

New York City: 14,904 cases (2,599 new);

Westchester: 3,891 (997);

Nassau: 2,869 (427);

Suffolk: 1,880, (422);

Rockland 671 (79);

Orange 498 (109);

Albany 146 (19);

Dutchess 124 (24);

Erie: 107 (20);

Monroe: 96 (20).

“We have to prioritize resources and your activity to where they are needed, and New York is looking a problem that is of a totally different magnitude and dimension,” Cuomo said. “The problem is the volume.”

