COVID-12: NY Now Reporting 1,700 Previously Undisclosed Deaths, Bringing Total Over 20,000

New York State health officials are now reporting more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and assisted care centers, as the total at those facilities approaches 5,000 and the overall number of deaths in the state has now surpassed 20,000 since the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began.

At least 4,813 New York residents with potential or confirmed COVID-19 cases have died in state nursing homes since the outbreak began in early March, the New York State Department of Health announced Tuesday, May 5.

The latest figures include people who were believed to have died from COVID-19 before their diagnosis was confirmed by doctors.

The New York State Department of Health said that as of Monday, May 4, there have been 19,415 COVID-19 deaths, 16,383 of whom were over the age of 60.

With the new 1,700 deaths, the overall number of COVID fatalities is now 21,115 with more than 18,000 over age 60 (85 percent).

The state has been working to get a firmer grasp of nursing home deaths that were related to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Several veterans home have been especially hard-hit by the virus: The Long Island State Veterans Home has reported 53 deaths; including 48 confirmed and five presumed COVID-19 deaths. The New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans in Queens has reported 33 deaths while New York State Veterans Home at Montrose in Westchester says 22 residents have died.

There have been:

Dutchess : 19 confirmed, nine presumed deaths at nursing homes;

: 19 confirmed, nine presumed deaths at nursing homes; Nassau : 231 confirmed, 226 presumed deaths at nursing homes; 23 confirmed and four presumed at assisted care facilities;

: 231 confirmed, 226 presumed deaths at nursing homes; 23 confirmed and four presumed at assisted care facilities; Orange : 76 confirmed, 25 presumed deaths at nursing homes;

: 76 confirmed, 25 presumed deaths at nursing homes; Putnam : 16 confirmed deaths at nursing homes;

: 16 confirmed deaths at nursing homes; Rockland : 25 confirmed, 54 presumed deaths at nursing homes; eight confirmed, seven presumed deaths at assisted care facilities;

: 25 confirmed, 54 presumed deaths at nursing homes; eight confirmed, seven presumed deaths at assisted care facilities; Suffolk : 379 confirmed, 214 presumed deaths at nursing homes; 25 confirmed, 13 presumed deaths at assisted care facilities;

: 379 confirmed, 214 presumed deaths at nursing homes; 25 confirmed, 13 presumed deaths at assisted care facilities; Sullivan : Five confirmed deaths at nursing homes;

: Five confirmed deaths at nursing homes; Ulster : 17 confirmed deaths at nursing homes;

: 17 confirmed deaths at nursing homes; Westchester : 171 confirmed, 212 presumed deaths at nursing homes; 25 confirmed, six presumed deaths at assisted care facilities.

