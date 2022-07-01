Compliance Checks Conducted At 19 Riverhead Establishments

Nineteen stores on Long Island passed muster when it came to selling alcohol to minors during a string operation.

The stores, all in Suffolk County, were part of an inspection effort by the Riverhead Police Department in cooperation with the town's Community Awareness Program on Wednesday, June 29.

During the operation, an underage minor was sent into the store and attempted to purchase alcohol, which was denied in all 19 instances.

The following locations were found to be in compliance:

Deli Latino, 192 Old Country Road, Riverhead

Quick Stop Deli, 1172 West Main St., Riverhead

Riverhead Supermarket and Deli, 945 West Main St.

La Caya Deli/Grocery, 123 West Main St., Riverhead

Stop And Go Mini Mart 55 West Main St., Riverhead

Riverhead Deli and Market, 161 Railroad Ave., Riverhead

Riverhead Café, 159 Railroad Ave., Riverhead

Village Deli, 318 East Main St., Riverhead

Riverhead Stationary, 407 East Main St., Riverhead

Pueblo Latino Deli, 719 East Main St., Riverhead

Mexico Lindo, 713 East Main St., Riverhead

FA Grocery, 733 East Main St., Riverhead

El Chapincito Deli, 800 East Main St., Riverhead

M&G Deli & Grocery, 999 East Main St., Riverhead

Sound Avenue Deli, 5078 Sound Ave., Riverhead

Express Deli and Café, 303 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead

Oscars Deli, 421 Pulaski St., Riverhead

Polish Town Deli, 432 Pulaski St., Riverhead

