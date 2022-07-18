Community Rallies To Support Islip Terrace Family After Fire Destroys Home

Members of the community have donated more than $13,000 to support a Long Island family following a devastating house fire over the weekend.

The fire broke out at a home on Cleveland Street in Islip Terrace on the morning of Sunday, July 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Firefighters rescued a 19-year-old woman who was trapped in the basement and three dogs from the home, police said.

A GoFundMe set up for the family that resided in the home has received $13,440 of its $50,000 goal as of Monday, July 18.

"I ask that you help me raise money for the Watson-Piniella family, who experienced a tragic house fire today," wrote Michaila Dattero, the organizer of the fundraiser. "Late this morning my best friend, Hannah Watson, called me in a panic and told me her childhood home had gone up in flames. Her little sister Emma and their 3 beautiful family dogs were inside at the time. Thankfully they were rescued and rushed to the hospital. They are doing okay, but we still are waiting on further updates."

She added that all the funds raised will be used to help pay for the damages and the veterinary expenses.

