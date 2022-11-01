Commack Orthodontist Transforms Into Vecna From 'Stranger Things' For Halloween

A Long Island orthodontist's office was turned "Upside Down" this Halloween.

Mateer Orthodontics in Commack was transformed with elaborate "Stranger Things" decorations this year, and members of the staff dressed up as various characters from the show.

"Mateer Orthodontics transformed into Hawkins over night! We hope you enjoy our 'Stranger Things Experience,'" the business said in a social media post.

Dr. Scott Mateer dressed up as the creature Vecna and treated patients wearing the costume on Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 28.

Felicia Cook, who works as an orthodontic assistant, said the office has been planning the Halloween surprise since August, and it took about three days to set up all the decorations.

The staff decided the theme was a good idea after the vast majority of patients said they watched the show, Cook said.

She added that when patients arrived at the office and saw the decorations, they said they felt like they were transported to a completely new world.

Each year, the office does a transformation for Halloween along with giveaways for patients, and they also have upcoming plans for fun Christmas decorations, Cook said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.