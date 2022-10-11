Closures Of Long Island Expressway Stretch In Huntington Scheduled For Pavement Resurfacing

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is set to close for pavement resurfacing.

The westbound LIE (I-495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 51 (State Route 231) and Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) in Huntington beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation said.

The closures are expected to last for about three weeks.

Traffic will be detoured onto North Service Road, officials said.

State officials said one westbound lane will also be closed between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The department said the public outreach office of the Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project can assist motorists with any questions at 516-282-3571 or by emailing i495outreach@dot.ny.gov.

