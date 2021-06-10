CFO Allegedly Embezzled Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Long Island Company

A certified public accountant who was the chief financial officer and controller of a former Long Island-based company has been charged with allegedly embezzling from the company and spending the funds on personal luxuries.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office announced late Thursday morning, June 10 that the East Rockaway certified public accountant, employed as the chief financial officer and controller of a former Nassau County-based condiments company, has been charged with allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company and spending the funds on personal luxuries, including golf and a beach cabana.

Barry Rosner, age 64, of East Rockaway, was arraigned on one count of grand larceny in the second degree (a Class C felony), and eight counts of falsifying business records in the first degree (a Class E felony).

According to the criminal complaint, Rosner was employed as the CFO and controller of Old Dutch Mustard/USA Vinegar, a former Great Neck-based condiments company now located in New Hampshire. Rosner had worked closely with the company’s co-founder until his death in February 2015.

Months after the co-founder’s death, Rosner allegedly began embezzling thousands of dollars from the company – amounts between $2,000 and $4,000 – through wires into his personal bank account.

As the theft continued, Rosner allegedly stole larger amounts of money, approximately $10,000 or more each month in 2018. The investigation showed Rosner spent the embezzled funds on golf, a beach cabana, clothing, dining, and credit card bills.

The theft was ultimately uncovered when Old Dutch Mustard/USA Vinegar hired outside accountants in 2019 and confronted Rosner, who was later terminated. The company referred the alleged conduct to NCDA.

The maximum sentence on the top count is five to 15 years in prison. Rosner was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on Monday, July 12.

If you believe you were the victim of a fraud perpetrated by Barry Rosner, please contact the Nassau County DA’s Office Financial Crimes Bureau at 516-571-2149.

