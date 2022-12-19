Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say
News

Brooklyn Man Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Abdoualwahab Alhadad
Abdoualwahab Alhadad Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A man from New York City won a $1 million lottery prize.

Abdoualwahab Alhadad, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from the "X Series: 20X" scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Alhadad received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $514,282 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The ticket was purchased at 689 Best Liquors, which is located at 765 New Lots Ave. in Brooklyn, NY Lottery reported.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.