Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Poll Reveals Who NYers Favor In Governor's Race Based On Inflation, Crime, Abortion
News

Bronx Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.
A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

A New York man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Miguel Arias, a resident of the Bronx, won the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the Wednesday, July 20, CASH4LIFE game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

The second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1 million, NY Lottery said. 

The lottery said Arias received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $612,240 after required withholdings.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 25 26 39 42 56 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery reported.

NY Lottery said the ticket was purchased at Amsterdam Liquor Mart, which is located at 1356 Amsterdam Ave. in Manhattan.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.