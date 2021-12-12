Brian Laundrie's Parents Seeking To Become Beneficiaries Of Son’s Estate

Brian Laundrie's parents have filed a petition to become beneficiaries of his estate, according to a new report.

The Daily Sun, a news outlet in Florida, reported on Friday, Dec. 10, that Christopher and Roberta Laundrie filed the documents with the probate division in Sarasota County in an effort to be granted their late son's assets.

The news outlet said Laundrie's assets with Bank of America were listed as $20,000 in the documents.

Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and his cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Law enforcement had been searching for Laundrie, age 23, since his parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17.

He was the only person of interest authorities had named in the death of his fiancée, 22-year-old fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito, who went missing in late August.

Her remains were found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in a Wyoming nature reserve, and her cause of death was strangulation, the Teton County coroner reported.

Read the full report from The Daily Sun here.

