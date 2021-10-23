Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Inconclusive

An autopsy on Brian Laundrie's remains turned up inconclusive results, authorities announced.

The autopsy of the fugitive's bones was completed Friday, Oct. 23, and his remains will be sent to an anthropologist for further examination, according to multiple news reports.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said they had been hoping for more answers regarding a cause of death.

Laundrie's remains were found Wednesday, Oct. 20 -- 37 days after he'd last been seen -- when his remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in an area that had previously been underwater.

Laundrie had been named a person of interest in the strangulation of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

