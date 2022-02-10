Brentwood Woman Killed, 3 Injured In Islandia 2-Vehicle Crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island that injured three others.

The crash took place in Islandia, Thursday, Sept. 29, on Veterans Memorial Highway around 7:10 p.m.

According to Suffolk County detectives, Jose Roberto Garcia was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala northwest on Veterans Memorial Highway and making a left turn on Suffolk Avenue, when the vehicle was struck by a 2015 Audi A4 traveling southeast.

The Impala overturned, landing right side up, police said.

The female front seat passenger of the Impala, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Garcia, age 40, of Brentwood, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi, Robert Salzer, age 43, of Ronkonkoma, and his wife Sarah Salzer, age 31, who was a passenger in the Audi, were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

