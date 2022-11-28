Bohemia Man Sentenced For Possessing Nearly 1 Kilo Of Cocaine, Semi-Automatic Pistol

A 45-year-old Long Island man who was found in possession of nearly one kilogram of cocaine and a semi-automatic pistol has been sentenced.

Christopher Reece, of Bohemia, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Da's Office said.

Reece was arrested on Oct. 21, 2021, following a search warrant at his residence on Middleton Road, Tierney said.

The DA's Office reported that during the search, detectives located:

978 grams of cocaine

A loaded .9 mm semi-automatic pistol

Two additional magazines

Digital scales

Cell phones

$7,000 in cash

Tierney said law enforcement officers estimate that the sale of the cocaine would have yielded about $90,000 in profit.

“This conviction represents the fourth time that this defendant has been found to have either been selling dangerous drugs and/or possessing illegal weapons,” Tierney said. “Enough is enough. He needs to be held responsible for his actions and serve a significant sentence.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.