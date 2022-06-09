Contact Us
Breaking News: Traffic Stop On Long Island Leads To Gun Arrest, Police Say
Boater Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes Near Fire Island Marina, Police Say

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau rescue an Islip man after he crashed his boat near the Fire Island Pines bulkhead Wednesday, June 8.
Officers from the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau rescue an Islip man after he crashed his boat near the Fire Island Pines bulkhead Wednesday, June 8. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A boater had to be rescued after crashing near a marina on Fire Island.

A 34-year-old Islip resident was operating a 25-foot boat Wednesday evening, June 8, when he apparently suffered a medical emergency, according to Suffolk County Police.

He crashed into the Fire Island Pines bulkhead just before 6 p.m. and was ejected from the vessel, police said.

A good Samaritan was able to jump in the water and keep the man afloat until Marine Bureau officers arrived, according to police.

The officers provided first aid to the man and got his boat under control, which was traveling in circles, police said.

Pictures showed the white boat listing to one side, partially under water at one point.

The man was brought to Timber Point Marina and taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

