Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident.

Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in February, the DA's Office said.

Tierney said Oliver shot bullets into a home that he knew was occupied by four children and two adults on Nov. 14, 2020.

One of the bullets missed a 3-year-old boy by inches, and it struck a kitchen stove, according to the report.

The DA's Office said Oliver came to the home earlier that day in search of a resident's uncle, who didn't live at the residence.

On Jan. 8, 2021, Oliver forced his friend at gunpoint to drive him to a home in Bay Shore, where he shot at multiple residences, narrowly missing one resident, and shot into cars, Tierney said.

“The message in Suffolk County is clear - if you use a gun unlawfully against another person, your case will be investigated, you will be prosecuted and you will serve a significant sentence,” Tierney said. “Here, a prior felony offender fired shots into multiple homes, terrorizing the community over a period of months.

"One of the bullets missed a 3-year-old boy by inches. Children should not have to go to bed worried that their sleep will be interrupted by gunfire. The jail sentence here is well deserved.”

The DA's Office said Oliver was also sentenced concurrently to:

Three-and-a-half to seven years on each of two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Two to four years on one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment

One year on one count of second-degree aggravated harassment

One year on each of four counts of endangering the welfare of a child

