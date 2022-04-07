Bay Shore Man Arraigned For Attempted Murder Of Two Police Officers In Nassau

A Long Island man is facing multiple counts of attempted murder for an alleged three-week crime spree that culminated with him shooting at police officers, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jonathan Vasquez, age 20, was arraigned on a host of charges by a grand jury for the spree, which included him firing shots at two members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations in Uniondale.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said that shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Vasquez, of Bay Shore, and a second suspect - who has not been apprehended - fired approximately 17 rounds at a victim outside an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Drive in Hempstead, striking him in the upper thigh and hospitalizing him.

It is further alleged that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Vasquez approached a woman on Ridge Lane in Levittown and pointed a gun in her face demanding money and her pocketbook before fleeing in a black Dodge Charger.

According to the indictment, the three-week crime spree concluded at around midnight on Monday, Feb. 28 when two members of the Nassau County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Operations were on patrol in Uniondale when they observed a black Dodge Charger similar to the one involved in the Feb. 16 robbery.

Rocah said that the vehicle did not have a front license plate and had tinted windows and was determined to be stolen, prompting an attempted traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, it is alleged that Vasquez sped away and crashed into three cars before coming to a stop on Nassau Road in Uniondale. He then allegedly fired two rounds from the driver’s seat of the Charger and struck the hood of the responding police vehicle.

Officers returned fire.

As backup arrived, Rocah said that Vasquez ignored commands to stop and drove off until his vehicle came to a stop on Arthur Street. It is alleged that Vasquez then exited the Charger and turned towards the officer and again pointed his gun and pulled the trigger.

Vasquez allegedly again ignored all police commands and ran into a backyard.

He was subsequently arrested following a “lengthy” foot chase through backyards and over fences until he could be apprehended on Van Buren Street.

A gun was recovered at the time of the arrest. One police officer suffered an injury during the chase.

Vasquez was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Robbery;

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

“(Vasquez’s) alleged three-week crime spree only came to an end after a harrowing police pursuit through Uniondale. During the pursuit Jonathan Vazquez is alleged to have pointed his gun at officers and fired multiple rounds,” Donnelly said.

“This charged violent behavior threatened the lives of residents and officers, and we are fortunate that no one was killed. Our office will hold this individual accountable for these alleged crimes and his utter disregard for the law.”

Vasquez pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, April 25. If convicted, Vasquez faces between 160 years to life in prison.

