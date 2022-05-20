Bay Shore Company Recalls Sausage Products Due To Possible Metal Fragments

A Long Island company has recalled pork sausage products that may be contaminated with metal.

America New York Ri Wang Food Group Co., a Long Island-based establishment located in Bay Shore, is recalling about 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage sticks and luncheon loaf products, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Wednesday, May 18.

The recalled products were produced between Tuesday, April 5, and Thursday, May 5.

The USDA said the following products are included in the recall:

16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094 and 422110.

23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122 and 522124.

10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122 and 522123.

The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were shipped to retail locations across the US.

The USDA said the issue was discovered after a consumer reported that they found two pieces of metal embedded in the sausage stick.

Officials said there haven't been any confirmed reports of injuries linked to the recalled products.

Those who purchased the products are urged not to eat them and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the USDA reported.

