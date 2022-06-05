Amityville Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty For Abusing Dog, SPCA Says

A woman on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly abandoning her 4-year-old dog in a dilapidated home, SPCA officials announced.

Roy Gross, the Chief of the Suffolk County SPCA announced that after a joint investigation between his organization and the Amityville Police Department, a woman was arrested for neglecting Blue, her Cane Corso blue pit bull mix dog.

Gross said that Amityville resident Lisa Dunn, age 56, was charged with one count of animal cruelty for allowing her dog to remain in an abandoned home strewn with feces, urine, garbage, wasted food, and insects.

Police noted that when she was arrested, Dunn was also found to be in possession of cocaine and investigators additionally charged her with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dunn was arrested on Thursday, June 2, and scheduled to be arraigned in Amityville Village Court on Monday, June 6.

