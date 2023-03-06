Alert Issued For Missing Vulnerable Adult From Huntington Station

Police are asking for help in locating a vulnerable adult missing from Long Island.

Zachariah Bowens, age 34, was last seen at around 5:20 p.m. Friday, March 3, on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, according to Suffolk County Police.

Bowens suffers from schizophrenia and is believed to be suicidal, police said. He may be in need of medical attention.

Officials described him as a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black beanie, and jeans, and was riding a pink and white bicycle with a basket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8252 or call 911.

