Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

Zak Failla
Debra Znaniecki
Debra Znaniecki Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island woman has been missing for more than 24 hours, prompting police to issue an alert as they attempt to locate her.

Debra Znaniecki, 57, has been missing since 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and was reported missing to the Nassau County Police Department shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 when she was unable to be located in West Hempstead.

Znaniecki was last seen by a staff member leaving a residence on Garden Place.

Police described Znaniecki as being 5-foot-5 weighing 144 pounds with dark shoulder-length hair. At the time she went missing, Znaniecki was wearing beige cotton pants and a peach pullover sweater with elbow-length sleeves.

Znaniecki has no known destination.

Anyone with information regarding Znaniecki’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad by calling (516) 573-7347 or 911.

