Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

Joe Lombardi
Sharon Bader Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Gray Honda Civic. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Sharon Bader, 73, was last seen leaving her residence in Cedarhurst on Monday, June 15 just before 2 p.m., said Nassau County Police. Her disappearance was reported to the police at 7:50 p.m. Monday.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. (See first image above.) She was wearing a white shirt blue pants and glasses. She may have been going to Valley Stream, police said.

She was operating a gray 2015 Honda Civic with the New York registration HCA4864. (See second image above.)

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

