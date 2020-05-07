Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Rare Out-Of-Season Storm
News

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Daily Voice
Roberto Gerez
Roberto Gerez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 77-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Roberto Gerez is a vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention, authorities said.

He was last seen on Russell Street in Elmont at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 7 and is believed to be on foot.

Roberto is Hispanic and speaks only Spanish.

He was last seen wearing a navy plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a red windbreaker.

