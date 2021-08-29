Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 26-Year-Old

A 26-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Joseph Vittini was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Island Park, on foot, traveling in an unknown direction and his destination is unknown, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

