Alert Issued For Missing Long Island 25-Year-Old

A 25-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Eduardo Correia, of Mineola, was last seen on Hill Court in Glen Head on Monday, May 10 at 10:35 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 125 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. His destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing adult to please contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.