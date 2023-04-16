Alert Issued For Missing Central Islip 16-Year-Old Girl

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old Long Island girl.

Carmen Thomas was last seen leaving her Central Islip home on Thursday, April 13 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said. She was reported missing by family.

Thomas is approximately 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with “New York” written on it, blue leggings and SpongeBob SquarePants Crocs.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.