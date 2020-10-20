Alert Issued For Missing 32-Year-Old Suffolk County Woman

A 32-year-old Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

At the request of the Suffolk County Police Department- Headquarters, a New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued relating to the disappearance of Marlena Sokolowska of Lindenhurst on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

She is 4-foot-11, 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

According to the alert, she has schizophrenia and is believed to be suicidal, and may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Suffolk County Police Department- Headquarters at 631-854-8152 or 911.

