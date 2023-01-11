Alert Issued For Missing 23-Year-Old From East Meadow

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Tyler Stock, age 23, who is Autistic, decided to leave the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Nassau County Police who described him as a "high-risk missing person."

He is described as being 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray-colored long-sleeve shirt, and dark-colored sweatpants. His destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Nassau County Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

