Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old Suffolk County Girl

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing teen.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Saint James teen who was reported missing.

Yanira Argueta was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at work at O Sole Mio, located at 2194 Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook.

Relatives of Argueta reported her missing on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Argueta, age 17, is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and black sneakers.

Argueta speaks fluent Spanish and understands limited English.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Argueta’s location to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

