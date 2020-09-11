Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 23-Year-Old Critically Injured After Car Crashes Into Guardrail In Suffolk
News

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Suffolk County Girl

Daily Voice
Caterina Sebastian Matias
Caterina Sebastian Matias Photo Credit: Southampton Town Police

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Suffolk County resident Caterina Sebastian Matias was last seen in Riverside on Monday, July 20. She was not reported missing until she failed to attend Riverhead High School on Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

She is described as being 4-foot-10, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.     

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.