Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Long Island.

Gabriella Calderon was last season at her residence in Glen Cove on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Her clothing and possible destination is unknown.

Anyone with information about Marie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

