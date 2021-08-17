Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Joe Lombardi
Alyssa Amaya-Estrada
Alyssa Amaya-Estrada Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 15-year-old has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Alyssa Amaya-Estrada was last seen at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 in Hempstead, the Nassau County Police Department reported. She was reported missing to police at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. NCPD said her clothing description is unknown, and authorities do not know where her possible destination may be. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

