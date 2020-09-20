Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Daily Voice
Victoria Mujica
Victoria Mujica Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Victoria Mujica, last seen leaving her residence in Valley Stream on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 p.m. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Sunday, Sept. 20 in the afternoon.

She is described as being 5-foot-5, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

