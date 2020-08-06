Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Shannen Thornton went missing just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in the Nassau County hamlet of Albertson. Her disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police on Wednesday at 10:20 p.m.

She is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, light-colored hooded sweatshirt, shorts and white sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

