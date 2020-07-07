Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Bryanna Vasquez went missing from the Mercy First facility in Syosset on Tuesday, July 7 at around 3:30 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her clothing description and destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.