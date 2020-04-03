Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old Long Island Girl

Joe Lombardi
Anna Zelaya
Anna Zelaya Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 13-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Anna Zelaya was last at her residence in Hempstead on Jackson Street overnight on Friday, April 3, Nassau County Police said.

She is 5-foot-4 and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen leaving her home on foot traveling in an unknown direction.

No clothing description or possible destination is known at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

