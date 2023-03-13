Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy From Farmingville

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Long Island.

Mertcan Cakmak left his Farmingville home, located on Waverly Avenue, on a bicycle sometime overnight Sunday, March 12, according to Suffolk County Police. A family member reported him missing at around 5:45 a.m. Monday, March 13.

Detectives believe he may be attempting to go to the Bronx.

Cakmak is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. He has braces and a scar above his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.