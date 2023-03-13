Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy From Farmingville

Mertcan Cakmak left his Farmingville home, located on Waverly Avenue, on a bicycle sometime overnight Sunday, March 12. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Long Island.

Mertcan Cakmak left his Farmingville home, located on Waverly Avenue, on a bicycle sometime overnight Sunday, March 12, according to Suffolk County Police. A family member reported him missing at around 5:45 a.m. Monday, March 13.

Detectives believe he may be attempting to go to the Bronx.

Cakmak is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. He has braces and a scar above his eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

