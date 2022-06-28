Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old From North Bellport

A 10-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Iyanna Farris was last seen leaving her residence in North Bellport at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27 when she got into a ride-share vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Farris was dropped off in the vicinity of West Columbia Street in Hempstead at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday, police noted.

She was reported missing by a family member at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday and is possibly attempting to leave New York State and travel to Georgia.

Farris is 5-feet tall, about 76 pounds and has brown eyes and brownish-blonde hair. She is possibly in need of medication, police add.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad Detectives at 631-854-8552.

