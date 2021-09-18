Contact Us
Alert Issued For Man Convicted In Suffolk County Who's Among NY's Most Wanted

Nicole Valinote
Kaeshon Darby
Kaeshon Darby Photo Credit: NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Authorities have issued an alert for a man convicted of charges on Long Island who is among the state's most wanted fugitives.

Kaeshon Darby, age 24, was convicted in Suffolk County of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Darby also has pending domestic violence-related charges in the county, and he recently fled police to avoid apprehension, the department reported.

Authorities described Darby as being 5-foot-9 and 239 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Catherine Mencarelli at 631-236-3928 or Sr. Investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

