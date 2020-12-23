Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Alert Issued For Long Island Man Who's Been Missing For Five Days

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
Samuel German
Samuel German Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been missing for five days and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Samuel German was last seen leaving his Massapequa residence on Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. The disappearance was reported to Nassau County Police at 10 p.m. that day.

He is described as being 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. His clothing description is unknown. His possible destination is Amityville. Police did not release his age.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Person contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

