Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Massive Fire Causes Heavy Damage To Two Long Island Homes
News

Alert Issued For Long Island Girl Who's Been Missing For A Week

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Have you seen her? Police are looking for missing Alisha Mingot of Valley Stream who has been seen in more than seven days.
Have you seen her? Police are looking for missing Alisha Mingot of Valley Stream who has been seen in more than seven days. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen who has not been seen in seven days.

Alisha Mingot, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 15 leaving her Valley Stream home around 12:01 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

She was reported missing to police on Monday, Dec., 21.

According to detectives, Mingot is described as being Hispanic, 5’2” tall, 110 pounds, with long curly black hair, blue eyes and wears braces. 

Her clothing description and probable destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.