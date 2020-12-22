Alert Issued For Long Island Girl Who's Been Missing For A Week

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Long Island teen who has not been seen in seven days.

Alisha Mingot, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 15 leaving her Valley Stream home around 12:01 a.m., Nassau County Police said.

She was reported missing to police on Monday, Dec., 21.

According to detectives, Mingot is described as being Hispanic, 5’2” tall, 110 pounds, with long curly black hair, blue eyes and wears braces.

Her clothing description and probable destination are unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

