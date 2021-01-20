Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Who's Been Missing Nearly A Week

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Yaselis Feliz Castillo
Yaselis Feliz Castillo Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

An alert has been issued for a teen who has been missing for more than five days on Long Island.

Nassau County Police said they are asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Yaselis Feliz Castillo of Syosset.

Castillo was last seen around 11:38 a.m., Friday, Jan. 15 in Syosset and was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, Castillo, 15, was last seen leaving the Mercy First Facility and boarding a train at the Syosset Long Island Railroad Station, by a staff member. 

She is described as being Hispanic, 5’5” tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown and her possible destination is the Bronx, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding Castillo's whereabouts to contact the Missing Person Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

