Alert Issued For 13-Year-Old Reported Missing In Coram

Michael Mashburn
Anyah Reid, age 13, was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at her Coram home, located on Dumond Place.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who was reported missing on Long Island.

Anyah Reid, age 13, of Coram, was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 as she left her Coram home, located on Dumond Place, according to Suffolk County Police.

Reid is described as a Black female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and braces. 

The girl was last seen wearing a black sweater with sweatpants and black Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

