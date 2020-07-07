Airline Mechanic From Long Island Who Worked At JFK Charged For Cocaine Importation Conspiracy

An American Airlines mechanic from Long Island who worked at JFK Airport is facing charges for his role in an alleged cocaine importation scam, federal officials said.

Hicksville resident Paul Belloisi, 52, has been arraigned on an indictment that charged him with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to import cocaine and importation of cocaine through the airport.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said that on Tuesday, Feb. 4, shortly after American Airlines flight 1349 arrived at JFK Terminal 8 from Montego Bay, Jamaica, a routine search by Customs and Border Protection officers found approximately 25.56 pounds of cocaine bricks.

The cocaine was concealed behind an insulation blanket in an external mechanical compartment beneath the aircraft, Donoghue said.

Federal investigators then began visual surveillance of the aircraft from a distance, Donoghue said. Shortly before the plane was scheduled to depart, Belloisi was seen approaching it and entering the compartment where the cocaine had been hidden.

According to Donoghue, the officers confronted Belloisi after he exited the compartment and found evidence that he had handled the area where the cocaine bricks were discovered.

Belloisi also had carried an empty tool bag to the aircraft and had cutouts in the lining of his jacket, which together were sufficiently large to hold the bricks of cocaine that had been in the compartment.

"As alleged, this airline mechanic abused his position as a trusted employee and his access to sensitive areas of JFK Airport to participate in the clandestine importation of cocaine,” Donoghue said.

“These charges will serve as a warning that federal law enforcement authorities remain vigilant in protecting the security of our borders and fighting the scourge of international narcotics trafficking.

"Those who attempt to poison our communities by smuggling drugs through our ports of entry will be held accountable.”

Donoghue said that Belloisi was arrested in February and released on a $300,000 bond after being indicted by a grand jury in Central Islip last month. No return court date has been announced.

