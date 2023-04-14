After Raping 6-Year-Old, Centereach Man Gave Victim 'Pocket Change,' DA Says

A Long Island man is facing more than a decade in prison after admitting that he raped a 6-year-old girl.

Jose Romero, age 34, of Centereach, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, April 12.

According to prosecutors, Romero sexually abused the child in October 2021, and then gave her “pocket change” and told her not to tell her parents.

The girl immediately reported the abuse to her parents, who then contacted police. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where a sexual assault examination linked Romero’s DNA to the crime, prosecutors said.

“This defendant preyed upon the innocence and vulnerability of a young child to satisfy his own heinous desires,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

“Thankfully, she had the courage to come forward and testify in the Grand Jury so that the defendant could be brought to justice. This plea ensures that the young victim will not be re-victimized by being forced to face her abuser again in court.”

Following his guilty plea, a judge ordered Romero held without bail. He faces 12 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender when he’s released.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, May 12.

