Advisory Against Bathing Issued For 63 Suffolk County Beaches

Health officials have advised against bathing at 63 Long Island beaches due to possible excessive bacteria levels.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced that heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Sept. 6, could have increased bacteria levels at beaches in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff.

"Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24-hour period, after the rain has ended," the health department said.

The advisory is set to be lifted at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, unless sampling reveals that the elevated levels of bacteria have persisted, officials said.

The beaches affected by the advisory are located in Babylon, Brookhaven, East Hampton, Huntington, Islip, and Smithtown.

