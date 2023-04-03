Contact Us
8-Year-Old Missing After Visiting Mom At Medford Hotel

Toni Simmons, age 8, was last seen on Saturday, April 1, at the Comfort Inn on Route 112 in Medford.
An 8-year-old girl is missing after visiting her mother at a New York hotel.

Long Island resident Toni Simmons, of Brookhaven, was last seen on Saturday, April 1, in Medford, at the Comfort Inn located on Route 112, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said the girl was visiting her biological mother, 31-year-old Carrie Walker, who was visiting from Florida. When Simmons' father attempted to pick her up on Sunday, April 2, she and her mother were gone, police said.

Simmons is described as being 4-foot-6, 70 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Walker left the hotel in a black 2021 Jeep Compass with Alabama license plate 48A14NB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8652 or call 911.

