6 Employees Busted Selling Vapes To Minors At Suffolk County Businesses, Police Say

Six employees are facing charges after they were allegedly busted selling vape products to minors at Long Island businesses.

A total of 24 businesses in Suffolk County were checked for compliance on Thursday, Feb. 23 after investigators received numerous complaints from the community, according to Suffolk County Police.

Employees at the following shops were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawfully dealing with a child:

Green Leaf Smoke Shop , located at 247 Broadway in Greenlawn

, located at 247 Broadway in Greenlawn Cloud Empire Smoke Shop , located at 108 Broadway in Greenlawn

, located at 108 Broadway in Greenlawn East Northport Smoke Shop, located at 250B Larkfield Road in East Northport

Employees of the following businesses were arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sale of cannabis:

Cigar House Smoke and Vape Shop , located at 594 Walt Whitman Road in Melville

, located at 594 Walt Whitman Road in Melville Intense Smoke, located at 532 Walt Whitman Road in Melville

A sixth employee at Nirvana Smoke Shop, located on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington, was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and criminal sale of cannabis.

All six employees were issued field appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Suffolk County Police said 18 other businesses were checked for compliance and no violations were found.

