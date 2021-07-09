27-Year-Old Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Victim To Long Island Hotels, Motels

A Long Island man has been sentenced for forcing a victim to engage in prostitution at hotels and motels in Suffolk and Nassau counties over the course of two years.

Dominic Cunningham, age 27, of Roosevelt, had pleaded guilty to three felony sex trafficking counts, and charges of second-degree promoting prostitution, and third-degree intimidating a victim or witness, according to the Nassau County District Attorney.

He was sentenced on Friday, July 9 to seven years in prison and a maximum of five years of supervision after his release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Smith said Cunningham forced the victim to engage in prostitution from May 2017 to May 2019.

“This defendant exploited his victim in every way – forcing her to continue to engage in prostitution by hitting and kicking her, giving her prescription tranquilizers, and making threats against her and her family because he believed they went to the police,” Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said. “Thankfully, this predator will now be off the streets and behind bars.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.