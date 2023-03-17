20-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash On Islandia Highway

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a Long Island highway.

Emergency crews were called at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, with reports of a crash in Islandia, on Veterans Memorial Highway near East Suffolk Avenue, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that Joshua Taylor, of Islandia, was driving his Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when a westbound box truck attempted to make a U-turn in front of him.

Taylor hit the brakes and was ejected from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 66-year-old driver of the box truck, Michael Laskaris, of Selden, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Suffolk County Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the agency at 631-854-8452.

